AU chairperson welcomes Ethiopian PM’s peace mediation in Sudan

The Chairperson of the African Union Commission, Moussa Faki Mahamat has commended the mediating role of Ethiopia’s Prime Minister Abiy Ahmad in crisis-ridden Sudan.The Ethiopian leader who is the current chair of the Inter-Governmental Authority on Development (IGAD) was praised by the AU for his constructive talks with the protagonists to the political crisis in Sudan with a view to urgently resuming negotiations.

Faki Mahamat further expressed his deep appreciation for the close collaboration between IGAD and the AU Special Envoy Prof Mohamed Hacen el Lebatt and the Special Representative for Sudan Ambassador Mohamed Belaich in their joint efforts in helping this East African country emerge from the current political turmoil.

The AU chairperson recognizes that the cooperation between IGAD and the AUC is firmly in line with the decision taken on 6 June by the AU Peace and Security Council as this further strengthens the AU-led facilitation process.

While encouraging efforts in reaching a consensual agreement for transition towards civilian-led rule, Faki Mahamat calls all foreign actors to refrain from interference in the internal affairs in Sudan.

The continental bloc has suspended Sudan from all its activities following the mass killing among pro-democracy protestors in their struggle for a civil-led government.

The military council which took control of the country since President Omar al-Bashir was toppled in April, is recently accused by the opposition activists of killing over 100 pro-democracy protestors.