AU chief applauds resumption of Nile dam talks

The Chairperson of the African Union Commission, Moussa Faki Mahamat welcomed the resumption of talks over the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD).In a statement issued on Saturday, the chairperson commended Ethiopia, Sudan and Egypt for agreeing to resume engagements at ministerial level to resolve outstanding differences and reach an amicable solution.

Mahamat further encouraged the trio to pursue their engagements in good faith, guided by principles of cooperation, common understanding and transparency, as stipulated in the 2015 Declaration of Principles on the GERD.

The chairperson also stated the readiness of the AU Commission to assist all parties in finding a peaceful resolution and achieving a mutually beneficial agreement.

GERD is under construction in the Benishangul-Gumuz region of Ethiopia, about 20 kilometers east of the Sudanese border.

The dam is now 73 percent complete and Ethiopia plans to begin filling it by July.

The Ethiopian public has contributed to funding the project, which according to state officials will not only serve the country, but also Sudan and Egypt.