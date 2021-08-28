AU chief appoints Nigerian ex-leader as high representative for Horn of Africa

The Chairperson of the Commission of the African Union, Moussa Faki Mahamat, Thursday announced the appointment of Olusegun Obasanjo, former President of Nigeria, as his High Representative for the Horn of Africa region.In a statement, the Pan African bloc said the decision is part of the African Union’s drive to promote peace, security, stability and political dialogue all over the Horn of Africa region.

“Specifically, the High Representative will intensify engagements with all relevant political actors and stakeholders in the region towards entrenching durable peace and stability within the Horn of Africa,” the statement reads.

Chairperson Mahamat expressed his “most grateful to President Olusegun Obasanjo for accepting this strategic political assignment in the collective interest of the Union”.

AU expects the former Nigerian Leader “to bring with him very rich political experience, and impeccable credentials of keen commitment to the lofty ideals of Pan-Africanism and regional integration and cooperation, as well as a deep knowledge of the current situation in the Horn of Africa”.

The Chairperson of the Commission has also called on all stakeholders and the international community to extend every possible support to the High Representative, who is expected to arrive the region in the coming weeks.