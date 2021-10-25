International › APA

AU chief calls for talks between Sudanese military, civilian leaders

Published on 25.10.2021 at 16h21 by APA News

Chairperson of the African Union Commission, Moussa Faki Mahamat called for beginning of talks between Sudanese military and civilian leaders.“The Chairperson calls for the immediate resumption of consultations between civilians and military within the framework of the Political Declaration and the Constitutional Decree,” a statement issued on Monday by the commission quoted the chairperson as saying.

The statement added that “dialogue is the only relevant path to save the country and its democratic transition”.

Mahamat said he has learned with deep dismay of the serious development of the current situation in Sudan, which has resulted, among other things, in the arrest of Prime Minister Abdallah Hamdock and other civilian officials”.

Mahamat also asked for the release of the detained and the respect of human rights.

Sudan’s military has placed Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok under house arrest after moving him to an unknown location for refusing to support a coup, according to the information ministry.

The chairman of Sudan’s ruling body General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan later announced the dissolution of the transitional government and the sovereign council and declared a nationwide state of emergency.

