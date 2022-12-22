AU Chief condemns reported coup attempt in Gambia

Published on 22.12.2022 at 19h21 by APA News

Chairperson of the African Union Commission Moussa Faki Mahamat has condemned the reported coup attempt in the Gambia.The Gambia’s government arrested four soldiers after thwarting an attempt to overthrow President Adama Barrow, reports say.

Reports of a coup attempt first surfaced on Tuesday. But the army denied it, saying it had only carried out a “military drill.”

The following day, the government issued a statement saying it had foiled an attempt to stage a coup.

“The situation is under total control,” the government statement, adding that military reservists had been put on stand-by.

The coup attempt was strongly condemned by the African Union

AUC Chairperson “condames in the strongest terms the reported attempted coup”, said the Union.

Mahamat also “strongly rejects any attempt at the unconstitutional change of government in the Gambia or any other Member State.”

He “affirms the continued and unwavering support of the African Union” to the government and people of the Gambia, the AU added.

Barrow won a second term in elections last year to stay as the President of the Gambia known as a popular destination for holidaymakers.