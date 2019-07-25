AU chief exhorts Machar on South Sudan peace

Chairperson of the African Union Commission (AUC), Moussa Faki Mahamat met Dr Riek Machar, leader of the South Sudan People Liberation Movement in Opposition – SPLM/IO in Addis Ababa, in a bid to reenergize the peace process.The AU said in a statement on Thursday that during the talks the AU chairperson highlighted the urgent need to implement the Revitalized Agreement on the Resolution of the Conflict in South Sudan.

The chairperson also reiterated the AU’s firm commitment to accompany the parties in the survey of the main elements of the Revitalized Agreement on the Resolution of the Conflict in South Sudan, assess prospects for its implementation, and offer insight into the fragile politics underlying the moratorium.

The signing of the Revitalized Agreement on the Resolution of the Conflict in South Sudan (R-ARCSS) by the longtime rivals Salva Kiir and Riek Machar in Khartoum in September 2018 was hailed as a breakthrough for reversing the brutal civil conflict that has cost an estimated 400,000 lives and displaced more than four million people since its onset in December 2013.

This analysis, organized broadly along the main elements of the agreement, assesses developments since the signing and prospects for implementation moving forward.