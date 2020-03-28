AU Commission Head Moussa Faki in quarantine over Covid-19 suspicion

The Chairperson of the African Union Commission Moussa Faki Mahamat has gone into self quarantine after his staff member tasted positive for the deadly coronavirus.”I can confirm that one of my collaborators in my Office at the African Union Commission has tested postive for #COVID-19. The staffmember is in a stable condition. As a precautionary measury, I am under quarantine as are some other collaborators in my Office”, Mahamat tweeted.

Meanwhile, Ethiopia has confirmed four additional cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) Friday, bringing the total number to 16.

According to a statement issued by the Ethiopian Public Health Institute, three of the confirmed cases are 61, 28 and 24 years old Ethiopian nationals.

Two of them have no travel history abroad. However, the 28 year-old Ethiopian returned from Israel on March 21st.

The fourth confirmed case is a 72 year-old Mauritian who resides in Addis Ababa but he travelled from Brazzaville, Congo on March 14, 2020.