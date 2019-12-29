AU condemns deadly Mogadishu blast

The Chairperson of the African Union(AU) Commission, Moussa Faki Mahamat has condemned Saturday’s terror attack in Mogadishu that claimed over 70 lives following a car bomb blast.He said that he was shocked by the attack in which dozens of innocent people who were going about their normal businesses were killed.

Among the precious lives lost were university students, women and children the very future of Somalia, as well as Somali national security forces, he said.

A horrific car explosion occurred at a checkpoint in the capital, Mogadishu during the rush hour.

Over 100 people were injured in the attack. No one has claimed responsibility for the attack that is the worst in recent years.

However, al-Shabaab militants have carried similar attacks in the capital.

“Our hearts and thoughts are with the families and loved ones of those killed in this horrific attack. We commiserate with the Federal Government of Somalia. We pray for the speedy healing and recovery of the injured,” he said in a statement issued in Nairobi on Sunday.

He said that the AU will not relent in the face of such heinous crimes against humanity and neither be “intimidated by cowardly acts of violence by terrorists who do not want a Somalia that is peaceful and prosperous.”

He pledged AU’s support to the government of Somalia to see through its mandate and to fulfill the legitimate desire of the people of Somalia to live in freedom, peace and security.

JK/APA