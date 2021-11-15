AU envoy optimistic over end to Ethiopian conflict

The African Union (AU) Commission Chairperson’s High Representative for the Horn of Africa, Olusegun Obasanjo, on Sunday expressed optimism that the conflict in northern Ethiopia can be resolved peacefully.”I am optimistic that there is common ground towards a peaceful resolution of the conflict in Ethiopia” said Obasanjo, who has been meeting actors in the country and beyond.

“All sides have stated their wish for peace, security, and stability in Ethiopia,” an AU statement quoted Obasanjo as saying.

According to Obasanjo, the main point of difference between the actors in the conflict is in the means by which they seek to achieve the ultimate objective.

“War represents a failure of politics. Thus, dialogue remains the only reliable and sustainable avenue to peace,” the former Nigerian president said.

Noting a ceasefire will allow an opportunity for dialogue, the peace talks will not bring about the desired result amid escalated military hostilities.

Following the federal government’s unilateral ceasefire in Tigray back in June and the eventual control of much of the area in the region, including the regional capital Mekelle by rebel forces, the conflict has recently expanded to neighboring Amhara and Afar regions.