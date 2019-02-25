AU gives Nigeria elections clean bill of health

Published on 25.02.2019 at 18h21 by APA News

The African Union Election Observation Mission (AUEOM) to Nigeria said the 2019 elections took place in a generally peaceful environment.The mission is led by former Ethiopian Prime Minister Hailemariam Desalegn and assisted by Minata Samate Cessouma, AU Commissioner for Political Affairs.

On Election Day, February 23, 2019, the AUEOM deployed 50 observers to 122 voting points in 13 states representing the 6 geopolitical regions.

“The 2019 elections took place in a generally peaceful environment. Nevertheless, certain parts of the country, particularly in the North East, South-South and Middle Belt regions, faced security challenges,” the Mission said in a statement Monday.

On election day, there were reports of bomb blasts and violence in some regions, it added.

According to the AUEOM, the elections were critical for deepening and consolidating Nigeria’s democracy.

The political space has significantly broadened, as evidenced by the high number of registered voters, political parties and candidates who took part in the elections.

Since the polls closed on Saturday, Nigerians have been waiting for the results as the vote-counting goes into a third day.