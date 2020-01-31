AU jittery over sophisticated arms’ circulation in Libya

The movement of sophisticated weapons, according to the final declaration of the 8th Summit of Heads of State and Government of the African Union (AU) High Level Committee on Libya, “exacerbates the conflict.”By Leon Charles Moukouri

At the end of the Brazzaville meeting, the High Level Committee of the African Union (AU) on Libya pointed out the uncontrolled circulation of sophisticated weapons in the North African country.

According to the committee, terrorist activities, the employment of foreign fighters and the use of mercenaries, as well as any facilitation of illegal transit, transport or recruitment, constitute serious violations of the Convention of the Organization of African Unity (now AU) of July 3, 1977.

As a consequence, the African Union (AU) High Level Committee on Libya invited the AU Commission to ensure the implementation of mechanisms to fight crime and cross-border terrorism among its member states.

In addition, the AU structure said it was working for “a ceasefire with a monitoring mechanism.”

In a context of deteriorating humanitarian situation, the AU lambasted “the international protection of African migrants detained in Libya or employed as fighters and human shields.”

The African Union (AU) High Level Committee on Libya also called for the mobilization of humanitarian aid for vulnerable populations, refugees and internally displaced people (IDPs), asking the belligerents to ensure strict compliance with international humanitarian law, in particular securing hospitals, schools and facilitating the delivery of aid.

Reiterating its concern over the aspirations of freedom, peace, democracy and development of the Libyan people, the AU High Level Committee called on all external actors to immediately stop meddling in Libya’s internal affairs.

The committee wants the civilian port and airport infrastructures be put at the service of the citizens and should be protected from any military activity endangering the lives of civilians or preventing them from benefiting from the services of these facilities.