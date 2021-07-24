AU maintains “Two States Solution” to resolve conflict between Palestine, Israel: Mahamat

Chairperson of the African Union Commission Moussa Faki Mahamat said the Union maintains the “Two States Solution” should prevail to resolve the over 70 years conflict between Palestine and Israel.The chairperson’s remark came while discussing the long-standing conflict between Palestine-Israeli with Aleli Admasu, Ambassador of the State of Israel to Ethiopia, Burundi & Chad in Addis Ababa.

“African Union has been very clear in its position that in the issue of Palestine and Israel, a Two-State Solution is necessary for a peaceful co-existence,” Mahamat was quoted as saying in a statement issued by the Union.

The Chairperson stated that the conflict between the State of Palestine and Israel has been a cause of great concern for over seventy years with various regional and international actors having participated in the search for a peace between the two nations.

He said that a lasting solution was required to ensure the co-existence of both nations and to allow their people to live in a state of peace and stability. He emphasized that the path towards long lasting peace and stability requires that the peace process and the solutions sought must not only be acceptable, but must guarantee the rights of all parties

Ambassador Admasu did not comment on the Union’s position but welcomed the opportunity to meet with the Chairperson of the AU Commission as it marked the beginning of a new phase in building Israel’s relationship with the region at a continental level, according to the statement.