AU officials in Juba ahead of peace talks

Twenty five officials of the African Union Peace and Security Council will be in South Sudan on Monday to consult with the government ahead of the next phase of the High Level Revitalization Forum (HLRF), Information minister Michael Makuei Lueth confirmed on Saturday.The AU officials will arrive in Juba later on Sunday and hold meetings with President Salva Kiir and members of his cabinet over the state of the peace process, the minister added.

He also revealed that the Council of Ministers of the Inter-governmental Authority on Developmental (IGAD) are also expected in Juba on Monday to meet members of the government.

Makuei said they will be there for consultations with the government over its readiness to take part in the third phase of the peace process.

“The government is ready for the next round of peace talks” Makuei assured journalists in Juba.

The next round of the peace talks is scheduled for later in April.

IGAD is currently consulting with the different parties to the civil war in South Sudan over the outstanding issues that arose in the second phase of the talks.

Last week, IGAD officials met with former vice-president Riek Machar in South Africa.

This comes days after the former Chief of General Staff Gen. Paul Malong Awan formed a new rebel movement called the South Sudan United Front/Army to oust the current government in Juba.

Malong had expressed willingness to participate in the next round to talks.

The government said it will not object to Malong’s inclusion in the talks should IGAD allow him to participate.