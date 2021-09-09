International › APA

Happening now

AU pledges support for Mozambique’s IDPs, troops

Published on 09.09.2021 at 11h21 by APA News

The African Union (AU) has pledged to assist Mozambique with about US$100,000 to thousands of people displaced by terrorist attacks in Cabo Delgado province, according to media reports monitored here on Thursday.The privately owned O Pais daily reported that the continental body had also promised to provide military training to Mozambique’s Defence and Security Forces (FDS).

It said the pledges were made by the chairman of the AU Subcommittee on Refugees, Displaced Persons and Humanitarian Affairs, Andrew Bangali, and the AU Commissioner for Political Affairs, Peace and Security, Bankole Adeoye, during a meeting Mozambique’s Foreign Affairs Minister Verónica Macamo on Wednesday.

Bangali is said to have identified humanitarian assistance as a priority for the AU in its assistance to Mozambique.

“Our contribution is to complement the government’s work already underway. That is why the African Union Subcommittee on Refugees, Displaced Persons and Humanitarian Affairs and Political Affairs, Peace and Security are in the country for this feat,” Bangali said.

More than 800,000 people have been displaced from Cabo Delgado province since insurgents aligned to the Islamic State started attacking government installations and civilians in October 2017.

Adeoye said the AU would contribute towards the intervention by the Southern African Development Community (SADC) and Rwanda by ensuring that members of the FDS are trained to fight the terrorists.

“As we know, the SADC Standby Forces are part of the African Union, hence the need for the AU to support the initiative,” Adeoye said.

SADC has deployed thousands of troops to northern Mozambique to repel the insurgents who have so far killed more than 3,000 people.

Tags :



DAILY PRESS REVIEW
Go to Press review
News in brief
  • Cameroon
  • Africa and World
More
Tips
Published on 10.02.2021

Cameroon: La Vallée de Bana, ideal place for tourism

Located in the heart of the West region in the Upper-Nkam Division, the Bana valley commonly referred to as La Vallée de Bana (LVB) is…

More
Logo JDC

Logo JDC TV, Video news

Go to video website
Most watched & commented articles
  • Watched
  • Commented
Subscribe

Subscribe to Journal du Cameroun newsletter and receive all news stories free of charge

Diary
  • No event.
More
JDC Services
  • Jobs
  • Tenders
Back top
Advertisement