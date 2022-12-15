International › APA

AU praises Morocco W/Cup exploits

Published on 15.12.2022 at 15h21 by APA News

African Union Commission head Moussa Faki Mahamat has praised Morocco’s exploits at the football World Cup, saying the continent is proud of the Atlas Lions despite their 2-nil semifinal loss to defending champions France.“Africa is proud of the Atlas Lions’ performance at this World Cup. They have not lost out” Mahamat said.

The record of the Atlas Lions and the quality of their play now make Africa one of the leading continents in world football, said the chairman of the African Union Commission in a tweet.

“Thank you to you Lions for having carried us so high” he wrote.

Despite a spirited performance Morocco lost to France 2-nil in the semi-final match of the World Cup in Qatar on Wednesday evening.

Morocco will be involved in the third place playoff against Croatia who lost to Argentina in the other semifinal played on Tuesday. 

France will face Argentina in Sunday’s final.

