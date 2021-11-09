AU presents observer mission final report on Zambian elections

Former Sierra Leonean president Ernest Koroma has presented to President Hakainde Hichilema the final report of the African Union election observer mission into Zambia’s general elections held in August.Speaking after presenting the report to Hichilema at State House in Lusaka on Monday, Koroma noted that the document contained some recommendations that the Zambian authorities need to address to improve the electoral processes in the country.

He added that the AU has changed its style of operations by not only ending observation missions but rendering support to countries that need it after the elections.

He revealed that his team would be meeting with various Zambian stakeholders that participated in the electoral process, including government ministries, the Electoral Commission of Zambia, political parties and security agencies.

The meetings would focus on the implementation of the recommendations of the AU observer mission and identifying practical ways in which the quality of elections could be improved to fulfil AU commitments and other international obligations and standards.

Hichilema commended Koroma and his team “on the crucial role played during our elections, especially in managing the smooth and peaceful transition of power.”

Hichilema defeated former president Edgar Lungu in the August 12 elections that have generally been endorsed as credible by regional and international observers.