AU rejects US’ call for dialogue between Addis Ababa, rebel TPLF

Published on 14.08.2021 at 16h21 by APA News

The African Union has rejected US’ call for dialogue between Ethiopia’s federal forces and rebel Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF).The rejection came on Friday after Jake Sullivan, National Security Advisor to President Biden tweeted that months of war between Addis Ababa and Mekelle, capital of Tigray region  won’t be healed through more fighting and calls on all parties to urgently come to the negotiating table.

 

USAID Administrator Samantha power also tweeted that “there is no military solution to the Tigray conflict. Humanitarian needs are already dire but the will get much worse unless all parties agree to dialogue and ending hostilities.

 

Replying to US authorities, the African Union Commission said that for Ethiopia, sitting for peace talks with TPLF is tantamount for US holding negotiations with ISIS or Taliban .

 

 “Good lord. you mean just like the time you (US) sat and talked to ISIS or Taliban. Ethiopia cannot negotiate with TPLFis a terrorist group. How can a democratic cause impose a minority will on a majority?” AU’s Tweets read.

 

In a previous statement, the AU said the Tigray issue caught many people in Africa off guard.

 

The AU Commission took no initiative, and there is little evidence that the PSC even discussed about Tigray. 

 

 As the Tigrayan conflict continued, victory was claimed by Addis Ababa but tales of civilian casualties, rape, denial of food, and lack of humanitarian access dominated the press.

 

