AU seeks “curative solution” to Libya crisis

The chairman of the African Union (AU) Commission, Moussa Faki Mahamat Thursday vowed in Brazzaville, that the continental organisation will continue “to contribute to the emergence of a curative and acceptable solution to the Libyan crisis.”By Léon Charles Moukouri

“The AU will continue, through its special mechanism, the High Level Committee of Heads of State and Government on the Libyan crisis, to provide assistance toward the emergence of an acceptable solution to the crisis,” said Moussa Faki Mahamat.

Speaking at the opening of the eighth summit of the AU High-Level Committee on the crisis in Libya, the AU Commission chairman called on “Africa to mobilise to silence the guns in that country.”

He referred to the conclusions of the recent Berlin summit to stress that the urgency for the AU is to put in place an action plan with a roadmap to determine and adopt the holding of a conference among Libyans.

“The Libyan people, as much as the whole of Africa, have a right to stability, security and prosperity. We cannot claim the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) and regional integration without Libya,” he said.

To this end, Moussa Faki Mahamat appealed to the protagonists of the Libyan quagmire to “take their responsibility before history and their people for a way out of this crisis in which the country has become mired.”

He reminded the summit about the theme of this year’s AU as “Silencing the guns across the continent,” before putting it to the heads of state present in Brazzaville that “Libya being the country on the continent where arms speak the most, requires that our energies be mobilised to silence them.”

The presidents of Mauritania, Mohamed Ould El-Ghazaouani, and Djibouti, Ismail Omar Guelleh, reiterated their confidence in the High-Level Committee of Heads of State and Government on the Libyan crisis.

They believed that “this AU committee will contribute positively to the implementation of a peaceful solution to this crisis, so that the country can rebuild itself in stability for its development.”

Mohamed Ould El Ghazaouani called on the international community in communion with Libya to establish a “lasting ceasefire in order to give the chance for dialogue and reconciliation in the country.”

For his part, Hassan Salamé, head of the United Nations mission in Libya, invited the international community to organise a forum on peace in the country that will bring together not only politicians, but also social authorities.

According to him, Libya “is not a story of oil or a political prison.”