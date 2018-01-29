AU summit on final day focuses on conflicts, anti-corruption fight

African leaders at the African Union summit in Addis Ababa (Ethiopia) on Monday continued their deliberations with the focus on corruption and conflicts in some AU member states, the presidency said on Monday.The summit, which opened on Sunday in the Ethiopian capital, has brought together leaders from other countries and international organisations.

South African President Jacob Zuma is leading his country’s delegation to the two-day summit conference under the theme: “Winning the Fight against Corruption: A Sustainable Path to Africa’s Transformation”.

The theme, according to the AU, presents a unique opportunity to reflect on and address specific challenges related to the fight against corruption on the continent.

Apart from trying to resolve the issues on corruption and finding solutions to conflicts, the leaders are deliberating on progress achieved in the implementation of Agenda 2063, the AU’s development blueprint for Africa.

The summit is also deliberating on a number of issues, including institutional reforms of the AU, continental free trade and the state of peace and security on the continent.

The leaders are discussing, among others, the report of the Chairperson of the AU Commission and the report on the implementation of the Assembly declarations, including that on the Single African Air Transport Market.

South Africa, in its capacity as Chair of Southern African Development Community, has been mandated to present the SADC common position on the AU Institutional Reforms as adopted by the 37th SADC Summit in August 2017.



The report of the Peace and Security Council (PSC) on its activities and the State of Peace and Security in Africa is a standard item on the agenda of the annual Assembly, and these have been tabled as part of the summit’s activities.

The report provides a summary of key meetings and activities of the PSC, since the last summit in July 2017.

Some of the conflict-affected countries under consideration by the PSC’s report include Burundi, Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), Libya, Mali and the Sahel, Somalia, South Sudan and Western Sahara.

The assembly is also considering the report of the PSC on the Implementation of the Master Roadmap of Practical Steps to Silence the Guns in Africa by the Year 2020.

Also expected to take place is the 36th session of the NEPAD HSGOC which will convene on the margins of the summit. Zuma will participate in this session.

The South African leader’s delegation includes the ministers of International Relations and Cooperation, Maite Nkoana-Mashabane;Defence and Military Veterans, Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula; Transport, Joe Maswanganyi; Public Service and Administration, Faith Muthambi and State Security, Bongani Bongo.