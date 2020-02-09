AU Summit opens with focus on silencing guns

African Union’s heads of State and government opened their 33rd summit Sunday in Addis Ababa with the view of “silencing the guns and creating conducive conditions for Africa’s development.”For two days, the talks will mainly focus on peace and security, sustainable development, and trade issues.

The summit is also expected discuss a broad agenda oriented to the security situation in Libya and the Sahel region.

Despite their commitment to end armed conflicts and prevent genocide on the continent by 2020, AU leaders have realized that the challenges are still rife and that security and peace issues should be put high on the agenda.

Besides Libya and the Sahel, the political and security situation elsewhere in South Sudan or Cameroon for example remains critical.

According to the UN Secretary general Antonio Guterres, however in 2019, many conflicts have been prevented in the aftermath of crucial elections in DR Congo, Madagascar, and Mali.

“There are a number of players and military equipment and armies in Libya that made peace between Libyans impossible. This is unacceptable; it is a violation the U.N. arms embargo,” Guterres deplored.

Speaking about the deadly terrorism in the Sahel, he called for stronger financial and adequate financing to help in equipping the G5 joint force deployed in the region.

In his inaugural speech, AU commission chairperson Moussa Faki Mahamat insisted that Africa has consistently voiced up to recall her opposition to military solution. He instead called for “a real inclusive political process” focused on a full implication and commitment of Libyan belligerents.