AU suspends Mali until restoration of constitutional order

The African Union (AU) on Wednesday suspended Mali over the military coup that overthrew the regime of President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita, who was arrested and whose release the AU is demanding.The AU “suspends Mali from the African Union until the return of constitutional order and calls for the release of President Boubacar Keita, the Prime Minister and other government officials arrested by force by the army,” the Peace and Security Council of the pan-African organisation said on Twitter.

In a statement, the current chairman of the AU, South African leader, Cyril Ramaphosa, “condemned the unconstitutional change of government in Mali” and “demanded the immediate release of the president, prime minister and other ministers,” calling on the army to return to barracks.

Malian President Ibrahima Boubacar Keita and Prime Minister Dr. Boubou Cissé were arrested on Tuesday, August 18, by the military and taken to the Kati camp, 15 km from Bamako, a few hours after a mutiny.

President Keïta announced on public television his resignation on Tuesday night, followed and dissolved the cabinet and the National Assembly. “Do I really have a choice?” he said he wanted to avoid blood being shed to keep him in power.

Colonel Major Ismael Wagué then announced the creation of the National Committee for the Salvation of the People, explaining that the military had “decided to take (their) responsibilities” in the face of chaos, anarchy and insecurity.

The military called on civil society and political movements to “create the best conditions for a civil political transition leading to credible general elections” within a “reasonable period of time.”

The putschists finally announced the closure of borders and the establishment of a curfew, while trying to reassure the international community of their intentions. “All past agreements” will be respected, Colonel Wagué said.