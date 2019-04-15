AU suspends Sudan over army coup

The African Union has suspended Sudan from participating in all its activities until the restoration of constitutional order, the organization’s Peace and Security Council announced after an urgent meeting on the subject on Monday.Speaking to the media, the chair of the meeting Nigerian Ambassador to Ethiopia and Permanent Representative to the AU, Bankole Adeoye said the AU is calling on Sudan’s Transitional Military Council to hand over power to a civilian government in 15 days.

The AU’s Peace and Security Council also called for the formation of a comprehensive administraiton in Sudan where all political parties are represented.

The council also called on the military council to respect the will of the Sudanese people and do all it can to prevent a further deterioration of the security situation.

The new leaders in Sudan have not reacted to the AU ultimatum although they have made a commtment to return the country to constitutional rule within two years.

Meanwhile protests have continued in Sudan despite the installation of a new military leader, days after the leader of last week’s military coup which ousted Omar Bashir as president announced he was stepping down barely 24 hours after the overthrow.

Protesters are demanding for officials behind Bashir’s regime to relinquish power and make way for a new breed of leaders to take the country forward.