International › APA

Happening now

AU taskforce secures 270m COVID-19 vaccine doses

Published on 14.01.2021 at 16h21 by APA News

Pas d'image

The African Union’s African Vaccine Acquisition Task Team (AVATT) has acquired a provisional 270 million COVID-19 vaccine doses for the continent, President Cyril Ramaphosa confirmed on Thursday.Ramaphosa, who is AU chairperson, formed the AVATT last August for the sole purpose of acquiring the vaccines as part of the continent’s fight against the pandemic whose first patient was identified in Egypt in February 2020.

According to the South African president, at least 50 million of the 270 million doses would be available between April and June 2021.

Ramaphosa said he set up the 10-member AVATT to ensure that the continent secured sufficient vaccine doses to achieve herd immunity for Africa.

“There is a long road ahead. But, as Africa, we are now seeing progress in our shared effort to defeat this disease,” he said.

He added: “I wish to commend the members of the Africa Vaccine Acquisition Task Team, Afreximbank, Africa Centres for Disease Control and all those who have been working tirelessly to secure these vaccines for the people of Africa.”

Tags :


DAILY PRESS REVIEW
Go to Press review
News in brief
  • Cameroon
  • Africa and World
More
Tips
Published on 28.04.2020

How to observe the holy month of Ramadan

Ramadan commemorates the first revelation of the Quran to Muhammad according to Islamic belief. This annual observance is regarded as one of the Five Pillars…

More
Logo JDC

Logo JDC TV, Video news

Go to video website
Most watched & commented articles
  • Watched
  • Commented
Subscribe

Subscribe to Journal du Cameroun newsletter and receive all news stories free of charge

Diary
More
JDC Services
  • Jobs
  • Tenders
Back top