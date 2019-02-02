AU to honour Haile Selassie with statue

The African Union has finalized preparations to unveil a commemorative statue of late emperor Haile Selassie in Addis Ababa, a spokesman of the Ethiopian government said on Friday.Foreign Affairs Spokesperson, Nebiat Getachew, told journalists that the bust is a tribute to Selassie’s unflinching commitment to the then Organization of African Union (OAU) of which he was one of the founding fathers.

According to Getachew, preparations are underway for the 32nd Ordinary Session of the Assembly of the Africa Union during which the statue will be unveiled at the organization’s headquarters in the Ethiopian capital.

Emperor Haile Selassie played a pivotal role in inspiring the concept behind the OAU and hosted in Addis Ababa the maiden summit which launched the organisation in 1963.

A commemmorative statue “will reflect and showcase the history of African liberation, integration, and Emperor Haile Selassie’s indisputable role in the evolution of Africa’s development agenda” Getachew said.

He pointed out that Ethiopia is looking forward to a successful completion of the upcoming summit which will showcase the country’s rich culture through several planned events.