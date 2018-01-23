AU to issue declaration against Trump insult

The 35th ordinary session of the Permanent Representatives Committee (PRC) of the African Union on Monday adopted a draft declaration against US President Donald Trump’s statement.The African Union has been demanding an apology from US President Donald Trump after he reportedly referred to African countries as ‘S…holes’.

Speaking to journalists, Senegal’s Ambassador to Ethiopia who proposed the declaration, Baye Moctar Dlop, said Trump’s statement is not respectful about Africa and Africans.

Recalling that the AU and other African countries had called upon Trump to “rectify his inappropriate words and apologize”, Diop said, “this matter is so serious enough that all African countries should react together to condemn him.”

Consequently, members of the PRC at their pre-summit meeting in Addis Ababa this week unanimously condemned Trump’s statement, describing it as “inappropriate”.

Namibia’s ambassador to Ethiopia, Monica Nashandi, said “speaking as an African, Trump’s speech is rubbish and should be condemned”.

Noting the progress Africa sovereign nations are making in their own way, she stressed that “Trump should fix things in America, not in Africa”.

<a href='https://www.cynomedia.com/adserver/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad877986&cb=1478639' target='_blank'><img src='https://www.cynomedia.com/adserver/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=29&cb=1478639&n=ad877986' border='0' alt='' /></a>



Nashandi expressed hope that the 35th AU summit will come up with a strong statement against Trump’s “inappropriate” statement.

Egypt’s ambassador to Ethiopia, Abou Bakr Hefny Mahmoud, said the declaration adopted was the right one against the “inappropriate” statement.

“I am sure that the US, who is the friend of Africa, is going to do something to rectify the “inappropriate” declaration that should not have taken place”, he added.

The 54-member body a week ago said it believes Trump’s statement stemmed from “a huge misunderstanding of the African continent and its people”.