AU to raise $300m to tackle effects of coronavirus in Africa

African Union (AU) COVID 19 Response Fund is to launch 300 Million USD fundraising to help tackle the effects of coronavirus in Africa, APA can learn on Saturday.The AU COVID-19 Response Fund is a vehicle for the implementation of the continental strategy to combat the pandemic.

The Fundraiser webinar will inform and solicit support and contributions from the African private sector, public and other partners, in order to ensure that the continent can respond effectively to this unprecedented global crisis.

The webinar is part of a programme of activities that aims to raise awareness of the AU COVID-19 Response Fund.

The AU COVID 19 response fund has so far raised $44 million, and is working to raise a further 300 Million USD to tackle the immediate effects of COVID-19 in Africa.

The main objectives of the fund are to mitigate the social, economic and humanitarian impact of COVID-19 in all African countries; boost the capacity of the Africa CDC to support response to public health emergencies across the continent; and support the procurement and distribution of essential COVID-19 medical supplies.

, Chairperson of the AU and President of the Republic of South Africa,Cyril Ramaphosa, said that “now is the time to come together as one continent to tackle the biggest health crisis of our generation.”