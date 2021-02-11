AU, UN urge Africans to use AstraZeneca vaccine

The African Union’s Centre for Disease Control on Thursday urged African states who do not have the South African variant of the coronavirus to proceed with the rollout of their vaccination programmes using the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine.The Africa CDC said this following South Africa’s suspension of the rollout of its vaccination programme using the AstraZeneca vaccine, claiming that the latter’s efficacy was very low against the mutant variant officially known as the 501Y.V2.

Pretoria has now turned to using a vaccine developed by Johnson & Johnson, which is said to have a better efficacy against the variant.

As for the rest of the African countries that had reported circulation of the 501Y.V2 variant, they should accelerate their preparedness to introduce all vaccines that have received emergency use authorisation, Africa CDC director John Nkengasong told journalists on Thursday.

“Consideration should be given to the effectiveness of the vaccine against the 501Y.V2 variant,” Nkengasong said.

Africa’s branch of the UN World Health Organisation has also advised African states to proceed with the use of AstraZeneca vaccine in their rollout programmes against the pandemic.

WHO Africa director Matshidiso Moeti said the AstraZeneca vaccine should be deployed widely –even in countries where the variant might reduce its efficacy.

She told a news conference on Thursday that interactions with countries neighbouring South Africa showed that they were “particularly affected” by Pretoria’s sudden move to suspend using AstraZeneca just days after receiving one million doses of the vaccine from India.

The Oxford University-designed AstraZeneca vaccine is said to be much cheaper compared with the other current Covid-19 drugs, and is part of WHO’s stocks in the COVAX facility set to provide 145 countries with affordable vaccines.