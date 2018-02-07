AU urged to rescue Nigeria from Cameroon’s Anglophone crisis spillovers’

Oghenejabor Ikimi, a Nigerian Lawyer and activist has called on the African Union to take urgent steps towards resolving the Anglophone crisis, indicating that the move will save Nigeria from the refugee problem that may spill out of the crisis in Cameroon if left unchecked.

According to news from the Vanguard Nigeria, the lawyer equally exhorted the international community to prevail on the Cameroonian President, Mr. Paul Biya, to grant amnesty to the separatist leaders in that country, adding that he should go ahead to also set up a Peace Commission where aggrieved persons in the country could speak on the way forward. “To douse the uprising in Southern Cameroon, I call on the international community to prevail on President Biya, to use his presidential powers to grant amnesty to all the separatist leaders and fighters in the English speaking region of Southern Cameroon with a view to setting up a peace commission reminiscent of the Truths Commission in South Africa, so that the English speaking people of Southern Cameroon can use the above platform to ventilate their anger, anguish and complaint for immediate redress by the Biya-led government”.

“The frightening fall out of the said uprising is the daily influx of refugees into Cross River, Taraba, Benue and Akwa Ibom States of Nigeria”.

It should recalled that more than 40,000 Cameroonians have fled from the country’s English speaking regions due to the escalating crisis rocking those regions. Many of them, going by the UNHCR are women and children.