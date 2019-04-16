AU urges Sudanese military to relinquish power in fifteen days

The African Union (AU) has called on the Sudanese military to hand over power to a transitional civilian-led political authority within a maximum period of fifteen days.The African Union Peace and Security Council (AUPSC) made the call in a statement issued Tuesday following the meeting it held in Addis Ababa to discuss the ongoing situation in Sudan.

The Council “demands that the Sudanese military step aside and hand over power to a transitional civilian-led political authority, in accordance with the will of the people and constitutional order, within a maximum period of fifteen days.”

It also urged the Sudanese military to refrain from any act or statement that would further complicate the situation in the country and negatively affect regional security and stability.

The Council also called on all Sudanese leaders to exercise calm and utmost restraint and to respect the rights of citizens, foreign nationals and private property in the interest of the country and its people.

It also appealed to all Sudanese political actors to continue working towards national reconciliation in order to contribute to a smooth preparation for elections leading to a return to constitutional order.