AU wants Lesotho reforms accelerated

The African Union on Peace and Security has appealed to the government of Lesotho to speed up its reforms process.Speaking at the press conference on Wednesday, the AU Ambassador Susan Sikaneta said their organisation is mandated to promote peace, security and stability in the continent.

She said it is for this reason that they are in Lesotho to get first-hand information regarding the current political and security problems in the country.

Sikaneta said their presence in Lesotho is also meant to add political weight to the efforts by SADC in the same direction.

The AU team has been in Lesotho for the past four days.