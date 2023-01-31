AU welcomes 31 January as “African Day of Peace and Reconciliation”

African Union Commission Chair Moussa Faki Mahamat has welcomed the date of 31 January as the inaugural commemoration of the African Day of Peace and Reconciliation, the AU said in a statement on Tuesday.The date was designated by the Assembly of Heads of State and Government of the African Union at the 16th Extraordinary AU Summit of May 2022 in Malabo, Equatorial Guinea.

The Chairperson joined João Lourenco, the President of Angola and AU Champion for Peace and Reconciliation, in “marking this important Day.”

He further underscored the Continent’s priority to Silence the Guns to ensure peace, social cohesion, national unity, and regional cooperation for the Africa We Want.

Inspired by the successful conclusion of the AU-facilitated Peace Agreement for Northern Ethiopia last November and its progressive implementation,Mahamat called for all-inclusive dialogue and reconciliation engagements that will solidify democracy, effective governance, the rule of law and constitutionalism.

He also reiterated AU’s resolve to continue efforts to restore peace, security, and stability in Africa through inclusive dialogue and mediation, in close collaboration with Member States, and other partners.