International › APA

Happening now

AU welcomes 31 January as “African Day of Peace and Reconciliation”

Published on 31.01.2023 at 19h21 by APA News

African Union Commission Chair Moussa Faki Mahamat has welcomed the date of 31 January as the inaugural commemoration of the African Day of Peace and Reconciliation, the AU said in a statement on Tuesday.The date was designated by the Assembly of Heads of State and Government of the African Union at the 16th Extraordinary AU Summit of May 2022 in Malabo, Equatorial Guinea.

The Chairperson joined João Lourenco, the President of Angola and AU Champion for Peace and Reconciliation, in “marking this important Day.”

He further underscored the Continent’s priority to Silence the Guns to ensure peace, social cohesion, national unity, and regional cooperation for the Africa We Want.

Inspired by the successful conclusion of the AU-facilitated Peace Agreement for Northern Ethiopia last November and its progressive implementation,Mahamat called for all-inclusive dialogue and reconciliation engagements that will solidify democracy, effective governance, the rule of law and constitutionalism.

He also reiterated AU’s resolve to continue efforts to restore peace, security, and stability in Africa through inclusive dialogue and mediation, in close collaboration with Member States, and other partners.

Tags :



DAILY PRESS REVIEW
Go to Press review
News in brief
  • Cameroon
  • Africa and World
More
Tips
Published on 03.01.2023

Vacation : If out of Cameroon, then Zanzibar

Zanzibar Island is well known as the Spice Island due to the farming and processing of aromatic spices like cloves, turmeric, cinnamon, nutmeg, lemongrass and…

More
Logo JDC

Logo JDC TV, Video news

Go to video website
Most watched & commented articles
  • Watched
  • Commented
Subscribe

Subscribe to Journal du Cameroun newsletter and receive all news stories free of charge

Diary
More
JDC Services
  • Jobs
  • Tenders
Back top