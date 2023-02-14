International › APA

AUC announces observation mission for Nigeria elections

Published on 14.02.2023 at 22h21 by APA News

The African Union Commission (AUC) Tuesday announced the launch of the African Union Elections Observation Mission (AUEOM) to the general elections in Nigeria to be held later this month.AUC said it will be sending a 90-members observer mission to Africa’s most populous country that will go to the polls on February 25. 

The nation, however, has been plunged into crisis in the run-up to the vote with dire shortages of cash and fuel.

The African Union Election Observation Mission (AUEOM) is being headed by former Kenyan president Uhuru Kenyatta, who helped broker a deal to end two years of war in northern Ethiopia and is mediating in the conflict in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo.

The AU said the objectives of the mission were to provide an “accurate and impartial assessment” of the electoral process, offer recommendations for any improvement in future polls and to demonstrate AU support “towards consolidation of democracy, peace, stability and development in Nigeria.”

Nearly 100 million people will vote to choose a successor to President Muhammadu Buhari, who steps down after two terms as Nigeria struggles with widespread insecurity and economic malaise.

