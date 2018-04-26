AUC Chairman lauds Kenyatta’s support for AU agenda

African Union Commission (AUC) Chairman Moussa Faki Mahamat on Thursday lauded President Uhuru Kenyatta’s support for the continental body’s agenda of integration, trade, peace, security and stability.Mahamat also thanked Kenyatta for showing commitment to the financial and institutional reforms of the African Union (AU).

“We appreciate your support for the Single African Air Transport Market and the African Continental Free Trade Area, among other AU initiatives,” Mahamat said during a meeting with Kenyatta in Nairobi.

Mahamat also commended Kenyatta for demonstrating great responsibility and leadership in last years’s elections in Kenya “that proved to the world that political competition need not be a source of disunity and instability”.

On the regional front, the AUC Chairman appreciated the role played by Kenya in promoting peace and stability in Somalia and South Sudan.

“We commend the sacrifice Kenya has continued to make in support of Somalia and South Sudan in terms of human and capital investment”.

Mahamat appealed to President Kenyatta and his colleagues in IGAD to remain on course in pushing for peace and stability in South Sudan.

“There is need to come up with more original proposals that will help resolve the problem in South Sudan. We are relying on you, Mr President, and your colleagues in IGAD to help”.

Kenyatta in response affirmed his support for the continental integration agenda, saying Kenya is set to submit its papers for the ratification of the African Continental Free Trade Area Agreement that he signed last month in Kigali, Rwanda, with other African leaders.

The Kenyan leader said even as the continent moves toward closer integration that will allow for free movement of people and goods, it should not shut out its traditional trade and development partners, especially in the Caribbean and Pacific regions.

“Even as we move to strengthen intra-Africa trade, we should not do this at the expense of our African, Caribbean and Pacific (ACP) partnership,” Kenyatta said.

“There is a growing feeling that Africa is trying to pull out from the ACP partnership,” the President added.

On peace in South Sudan, Kenyatta voiced the growing concern and impatience about the slow pace of the peace process in Kenya’s northern neighbour.

He called on the South Sudan leaders to embrace the IGAD and AU-led peace processes, saying it was sad that the leaders were derailing the peace initiatives.

Mahamat said the AU was considering imposing sanctions on leaders who will appear to be frustrating the South Sudan peace process, and appreciated Kenya’s unwavering support toward regional peace and stability.