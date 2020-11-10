AUC Chief appeals for cessation of hostilities between Ethiopia’s federal, Tigray forces

The Chairperson of the African Union Commission Moussa Faki Mahamat has appealed for the immediate cessation of hostilities between forces of the federal army and Tigray region of Ethiopia.In a statement on Tuesday, the chairperson called on parties to respect human rights and ensure the protection of civilians. He further urges the parties to engage in dialogue to seek a peaceful solution in the interests of the country.

The chairperson’s appeal comes after the President of Tigray region Debretsion Gebremichael has called for a ceasefire between forces of the region and the federal government.

In a letter he wrote to the African Union, Debretsion has called on the African Union to intervene and stop the ongoing war and rescue the nation from sliding into civil war.

The United Nations on Monday announced that the Ethiopian defense force and the forces of Tigray region are fighting at least in eight battlefields.

Debretsion demanded the South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, who is also current chairperson of the African Union, to facilitate inclusive peace talks.

“I have a firm belief that the political differences cannot be solved by military means” Debretsion said.

Last Wednesday, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed announced the launching of a campaign against forces loyal to Tigrayan leaders whom he accused of attacking a military camp housing federal troops in Tigray region.

The Chairperson reaffirms the African Union’s firm attachment to the constitutional order, territorial integrity, unity and national sovereignty of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia to ensure stability in the country and in the Region.