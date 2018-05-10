AUC Chief expresses concern over US withdrawal from Iran Nuclear Deal

The Chairperson of the African Union Commission, Moussa Faki Mahamat, has expressed deep concern at the decision of the United States Government to unilaterally withdraw from the July 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPoA) on the Iran nuclear programme and reimpose sanctions on Iran.In a statement released on Thursday he noted that the International Atomic Energy Agency has repeatedly confirmed Iran’s full compliance with the terms of the Agreement, which was unanimously endorsed by the United Nations Security Council.

The Chairperson of the Commission stressed that the decision taken by the United States Government has the potential to heighten tensions in the region, as well as further erode confidence in the credibility of international commitments.

It deals a serious blow to multilateralism and to international regimes on nuclear verification.

The Chairperson of the Commission called on the other signatories of the JCPoA to demonstrate renewed commitment to this landmark agreement and salvage it.

In this respect, he welcomed the statements issued by key international stakeholders.

The African Union, which is deeply committed to multilateralism and respect for international law, will spare no efforts in support to the JCPoA, in conjunction with other members of the international community.