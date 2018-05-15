AUC condemns Burundi carnage

The Chairperson of the African Union Commission, Moussa Faki Mahamat, has expressed serious concern over last Friday’s attack in Cibitoke Province, Burundi, which led to the massacre of civilians.In a statement issued by the commission on Tuesday, the AUC chief condemned in unequivocal terms “this cowardly attack perpetrated against innocent and unarmed civilians, including women and children”.

He called on the authorities in Burundi to spare no efforts in identifying and bringing the perpetrators to justice.

Mehemet also urged all national stakeholders in Burundi to embrace the spirit of national unity and refrain from any acts that are likely to undermine efforts to resolve the current crisis in a peaceful manner.

He underscored the centrality of the Arusha Peace and Reconciliation Agreement of August 2000 as the blueprint for a peaceful resolution of the political impasse in the country.

He stressed the need for the respect of fundamental rights of all citizens, as spelt out in the constitution, in order to create a conducive environment for a peaceful political settlement.