AUC expresses ‘concern’ over developments in Syria

The chairperson of the African Union Commission, Moussa Faki Mahamat, has said the “African Union is following with concern the ongoing developments regarding Syria.”In a statement seen by APA Monday, Mahamat declared that “the African Union strongly condemns any use of chemical and other weapons prohibited under international law.”

It added: “The African Union, which is strongly committed to multilateralism, underlines that any response to such acts ought to be based on incontrovertible evidence gathered by a competent, independent and credible entity and comply strictly with international law, including the primacy of the United Nations Security Council for any recourse to force.

“Africa expects the United Nations Security Council members, especially those that are permanent, to put aside their differences and spare no efforts in the pursuit of global peace and humanity’s common good, in line with the responsibilities conferred upon them by the United Nations Charter.

“The Syrian people have suffered far too long. In the face of this dire situation, the only sensible course of action is the intensification of international efforts to find a lasting political solution based solely on the interests of the Syrian people and respecting the territorial integrity of Syria.”

The Department of International Relations and Cooperation in South Africa, in a similar statement, said the government in Pretoria “has noted with grave concern the airstrikes conducted by the United Kingdom, the United States and French military in the territory of the Syrian Arab Republic.

“From the onset, when the Syrian crisis broke out, South Africa has consistently and constsantly called for a peaceful resolution of the conflict,” it said in a press release issued on Monday.

The South African foreign ministry statement added: “The alleged use of chemical weapons in Syria cannot be a justification for military airstrikes in a territory of a sovereign state without the authorisation of the UNSC.

“In the same vein, South Africa condemns the use of chemical weapons by any party in the Syrian territory.

“We remain steadfast in our principled position that the issue should be resolved in the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) and the United Nations Security Council (UNSC).

“We urge all members of the UNSC to shoulder their UN Charter mandate for the maintenance of international peace and security and double all efforts towards a peaceful non-military solution that respects and guarantees the sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity of Syria.”