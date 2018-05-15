AUC expresses ‘deep concern’ about situation in Palestine

“The Chairperson of the African Union Commission, Moussa Faki Mahamat, notes with deep concern the prevailing situation in the Palestinian territories, following the relocation of the United States Embassy in Israel to Jerusalem.“He strongly condemns the disproportionate use of force by the Israeli army, which resulted in the killing of over 50 Palestinian demonstrators, while many more were wounded.”

This was the content of a press release issued by the Addis Ababa-based African Union Commission (AUC) dated 14 May.

It coincides with the Trump Administration’s inauguration of the new US embassy in Jerusalem, on the occasion of the 70th anniversary of the founding of the State of Israel.

Tuesday 15 May also marks the 70th anniversary of what Palestinians call the “Nakba or Catastrophe for Palestinians” – their dispossession by the Zionists as they occupied the Palestinian territories in 1948.

The AUC in its release added: “The Chairperson of the Commission stresses that the relocation of the United States Embassy to Jerusalem can only further heighten tensions in the region and complicate the search for a lasting solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, as illustrated by today’s incidents.

“He reiterates the solidarity of the African Union with the Palestinian people in their legitimate quest for an independent and sovereign State with East Jerusalem as its capital.

“He calls for renewed and genuine international efforts to find a just and lasting solution to the conflict, based on the existence of two States, Israel and Palestine, within the framework of the relevant United Nations pronouncements.”