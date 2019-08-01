AUDA-NEPAD reviews mandates for economic development

The AU Development Agency-New Partnership for Africa’s Development (AUDA-NEPAD) has decided to review its mandates to meet global best practices in the improvement of the country’s economic and other development projects.The decision was taken by members of the organisation’s National Governing Council (NGC) and other stakeholders on Wednesday in Abuja, at an interactive session.

The AUDA-NEPAD is an economic development programme of the AU, initiated by the Heads of States of five member states of Nigeria, Algeria, Egypt, Senegal and South Africa in 2001.

The aim of the forum is to accelerate economic cooperation and integration to address underdevelopment and marginalisation of Africa in competitive and globalising world economic environment by member countries.

The interactive session followed the council’s inauguration by the Federal Government to oversee the review process of the agency`s mandates.

Prof. Ibrahim Gambari, Chairman of Panel of Eminent Personnel of the review committee, said the review would go through the African Peer Review Mechanism (APRM) process and would cut across board.

According to him, the themes for these self-assessments are four, political and economic governance, corporate and social-economic development.

“So, it encompasses almost all aspect of our lives and it is voluntary. The apex is the forum of the Heads of States and Government. They decide.

“And, that is why it is called the peer review, Heads of States reviewing themselves.

“And believe me, when the reports of assessments are presented, I have attended some of them and it is very brutal, the heads of states talked frankly to themselves,” he said.

He said member states learn from each other, and where progress had been made in the course of governance.

Mr. Boss Mustapha, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), said members of the NGC were carefully selected and assessed to carry out the review process.

Represented by Mr. Gabriel Aduda, Permanent Secretary, Economy and Political Affairs Office, office of the SGF, Mustapha said members of the committee were competent enough to execute the assignment.

In her response, Mrs. Gloria Akobundu, National Coordinator/Chief Executive, AUDA-NEPAD, said President Muhammadu Buhari had earlier directed and equipped the council to carry on with the review process.

The process, Akobundu said, was to ensure efficiency and effectiveness of the review mechanism in line with the mandates of the agency.