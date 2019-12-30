Audrey Nabila Monkam crowned Miss Cameroon 2020

Twenty-four-year old Audrey Nabila Monkam who hails from Bali Nyonga in the North West region of Cameroon has been crowned Miss Cameroon for the year 2020.

The Degree holder in Banking and Finance obtained at the University of Buea in the south West region of Cameroon edged 19 other beauty contestants representing the ten regions of the country before an international jury at the final round of Miss Cameroon competition Saturday December 28, 2019 in Yaounde.

Marguerite Kilama from the Cameroonian diaspora in Canada and Rose Noella Moyou Arrey from the South West regions of Cameroon are respectively the first and second runners up.

Miss Cameroon Audrey Nabila Monkam is said to have seduced the international jury with her captivating passages, her outstanding outfits, her interesting project and most importantly her bilingualism, elements which pooled shouts from the crowd at her sight.

She replaces Aimee Caroline Nseke who wore the crown two years ago.

Apart from that crown, the 1,80 metre tall beauty queen who announced she will devote herself to Multicultural and bilingual educational projects goes home with an envelope worth FCFA five Billion and a car amongst other prizes offered by the different sponsors of the event.

This success comes to add to her other achievement like Miss Seme Beach 2017, Miss Hub Cameroon 2018 and the over a hundred photo shoots she did with top photographers in Cameroon.