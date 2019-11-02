Australia beat Nigeria 2-1 in U17 World Cup tournament

The Austria’s U17 national team on Friday defeated the Golden Eaglets of Nigeria 2-1 in the last match of Group B in the ongoing FIFA U17 World Cup tournament in Brazil.Noah Botic scored in the 13th minute to put the Australian team ahead against the run of play.

The Golden Eaglets got the equalizer through Peter Olawale in the 21st minute to bring the score line to 1-1.

Despite dominating the game, the Golden Eaglets failed to score another goal and the first half ended 1-1.

In the second half, the goal drought for the two teams continued until the 53rd minute when Botic completed his brace when he converted the penalty awarded to his team.

After the Australians went into the lead through penalty, the Golden Eaglets pressed for the equalizer with 24 shots on goal against 11 shots from the Australians.

Unfortunately, the Golden Eaglets could not reenact their earlier fighting spirit of coming from behind to beat their opponents.

Despite losing their match against Australia, the Golden Eaglets finished on top of Group B with 6 points.

In the second match in Group B, Ecuador defeated Hungary 3-2 to place second with 6 points too, but with inferior goal difference, while Australia finished 3rd with 4 points and Hungary finished 4th with 1 point.

Nigeria and Ecuador have qualified for the group of 16 and knock out stage, while Australia may join the group if it emerges one of the best qualifiers in the group stage of the tournament.