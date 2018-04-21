Australian firm strikes oil off Gabonese coast

The Australian company Woodside Petroleum, on Friday announced that its Spanish partner Repsol has discovered oil off the coast of Gabon.Repsol’s 2018 business report released on Friday confirms the discovery of a 78-meter crude oil column resulting from the drilling of the Ivela 1 permit, located in the Congo Basin, which is a pristine area.

The exploration of this well was carried out precisely in the Luna Muetse Block at a water depth of about 2,700m through a drilling vessel called West Capella, owned by Seadrill.

This vessel, the report says, is a true 6th generation ultra-deep-water rig built by Samsung Heavy Industries in 2008.

In the exploration of the block, the Spanish company holds nearly 60 percent of the shares and the remaining 40 percent belongs to its Australian partner.

This new find comes as Gabon’s oil production undergoes stagnation beginning almost a decade ago, no longer exceeding 13 million barrels a year.