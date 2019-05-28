Austrian President lauds Ghana’s business profile in Africa

The President Alexander Van der Bellen of Austria has praised Ghana for emerging as an important business destination in Africa.He explained that Ghana has currently become very important in Africa for Austrian businesses, praising the management of the Ghanaian economy, especially over the last two years, for achieving the feat.

This is on the background that Ghana is projected to be the fastest growing economy in the world in 2019, making the country very attractive for investors from Austria.

The Ghanaian Times reports on Tuesday that President Bellen made this known after holding closed door bilateral discussions with President Nana Akufo-Addo, who is in Austria to participate in the R20 Austrian World Summit on Climate Change.

For his part, President Akufo-Addo, urged Austrian firms to consider investing in clean energy initiatives in Ghana to help sustain its fight against climate change.