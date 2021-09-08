Aviation: Cote d’Ivoire reaches 82pc compliance rate

Cote d’Ivoire has achieved a compliance rate of 82 percent with the standards of the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO), the Director General of the National Civil Aviation Authority (ANAC) Sinaly Silue announced in Abidjan.Mr. Silue who spoke at ‘L’invité du Forum,’ a forum of the Forum of Directors of Publications of Cote d’Ivoire (FORDPCI) on Tuesday has drawn up the balance sheet and prospects of his institution.

Hailing the performance of ANAC, he stressed that Cote d’Ivoire has achieved “a rate of compliance with ICAO safety standards from 42 percent in 2011 to 64 percent in 2015, and 82 percent in 2019.

The achievement in 2015 of the U.S TSA certification of the Felix Houphouet-Boigny International Airport in Abidjan is also among the achievements.

“The renewal of the American TSA certification in December 2017 demonstrates the maintenance of airport security conditions that prevailed to obtain the initial certification in 2015,” said Mr. Sinaly Silue.

Regarding the prospects, the head of ANAC wants to obtain in the coming years the certification of the airport of Bouake (center), the realization of the long haul by the national company with direct flights to the United States, the classification in Category 1 FAA (Federal Aviation Administration) of the United States, the increase in the level of ICAO security from 82 percent to 90 percent.

The extension of the Abidjan terminal to deal with five million passengers as well as the development of the avenue of the Abidjan airport and the realization of a new access road are also targets to achieve.

ANAC is an independent authority with an autonomous administrative status.

It ensures on behalf of the Ivorian state, the missions of regulation, control, surveillance, airport security, safety of civil aviation, aeronautical medicine and coordination in air transport.