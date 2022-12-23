Avram Grant named new Zambia senior soccer coach

Former Chelsea boss Avram Grant was Thursday unveiled as new head coach of Zambia’s national men’s football team.According to the Football Association of Zambia, the 67-year-old Israeli has inked a two-year deal that will see him overseeing the southern African country’s preparations for the 2024 Africa Cup of Nations scheduled for Cote d’Ivoire.

Grant beat stiff competition from over 100 other coaches who had vied for a chance to coach the Chipolopolo boys.

The Israeli has been out of employment since parting ways with India’s NorthEast United in 2018.

Between 2014 and 2017 he coached the Ghanaian national team, taking the West African country to the finals of the Africa Cup of Nations where it lost to the Ivory Coast in a penalty shootout.

His most prominent job was as coach of English premier league soccer Chelsea between 2007 and 2008, leading that team to the European Champions League final.

He has also coached English teams Portsmouth and West Ham United and Serbian team Partizan Belgrade.