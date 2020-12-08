International › APA

Awarded American producer Teddy Riley visits Rwanda to explore tourism opportunities

Published on 08.12.2020 at 20h21 by APA News

Teddy Riley, one of the record producer engineer from New York, USA who worked on many award-winning projects including the New York Film Festival gold medals is in Rwanda on a weeklong perod to explore new business opportunities in the East African country and touring beautiful sceneries of the country, an official source confirmed Tuesday to APA in Kigali.On the first day of hs visit, the  American star who is flanked by  his team paid a tribute to genicide  victims at one of the Genocide Memorial located at Gisozi, a hill  overlooking Kigali city.

Teddy Riley is famous for producing  songs for global music icons like Jayz, Marry J Blige, Keith Sweat,  Bobby Brown, Michael Jackson, Spice Girls, Heavy D and many more.

Born  Edward Theodore Riley on 08, October, 1967 and is credited with the  creation of the new jack swing, making him one of the few  multi-instrumentalists to create their own music genre.

Also  known to the world as “The King of New Jack Swing”  the American star   has made a name for himself since the age of 15 where  he produced the  underground classic “Raps New Generation”, by Classical II.

Riley’s  first major mainstream hit produced song was Bobby Brown’s “My  Prerogative” along with writing skills of Guy’s Aaron Hall.

