Awarded American producer Teddy Riley visits Rwanda to explore tourism opportunities

Teddy Riley, one of the record producer engineer from New York, USA who worked on many award-winning projects including the New York Film Festival gold medals is in Rwanda on a weeklong perod to explore new business opportunities in the East African country and touring beautiful sceneries of the country, an official source confirmed Tuesday to APA in Kigali.On the first day of hs visit, the American star who is flanked by his team paid a tribute to genicide victims at one of the Genocide Memorial located at Gisozi, a hill overlooking Kigali city.

Teddy Riley is famous for producing songs for global music icons like Jayz, Marry J Blige, Keith Sweat, Bobby Brown, Michael Jackson, Spice Girls, Heavy D and many more.

Born Edward Theodore Riley on 08, October, 1967 and is credited with the creation of the new jack swing, making him one of the few multi-instrumentalists to create their own music genre.

Also known to the world as “The King of New Jack Swing” the American star has made a name for himself since the age of 15 where he produced the underground classic “Raps New Generation”, by Classical II.

Riley’s first major mainstream hit produced song was Bobby Brown’s “My Prerogative” along with writing skills of Guy’s Aaron Hall.