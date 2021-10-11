B/Faso: Historic trial opens in Ouagadougou over Sankara’s death

The trial of the alleged killers of the former Burkinabe president opens this Monday, October 11, 2021 at the Military Court without Blaise Compaore and his lawyers.Thomas Sankara, the leader of the Burkinabe revolution, took power on August 4, 1983 and was killed with 12 of his aides on October 15, 1987. Thirty-four years after these events, the trial should is intended to shed light on the circumstances of his assassination.

The five members of the Ouagadougou military court (two professional magistrates and three military assessors) will have to decide on several questions: Who killed Thomas Sankara and 12 of his companions? Was this crime premeditated and, if so, who gave the order? Who were the accomplices?

“We want to know who made the decision, who committed the act, who supported it and why,” says Celine Bamouni, the daughter of Paulin Bamouni, then head of the presidential press, who was killed next to Thomas Sankara.

Burkina Faso’s military prosecutor has charged 14 people, including former President Blaise Compaore, who lives in exile in Cote d’Ivoire, his former security chief General Gilbert Diendere, who is serving a 20-year prison sentence for a 2015 coup attempt, and former Sergeant Hyacinthe Kafando, Compaore’s bodyguard at the time of the events.

Blaise Compaore, ousted from power in 2014 by a popular uprising, has decided not to appear. The former president has been living in Cote d’Ivoire since his fall. Now protected by his recently acquired Ivorian nationality, he will be tried in absentia at the same time as Hyacinthe Kafando, who has not been found since 2015.

Compaore’s lawyers denounce a “political trial” and call the military tribunal a “special jurisdiction. The former president’s advisers are also invoking his parliamentary immunity, conferred by his status as a former head of state, to oppose his subpoenas.

This legal marathon is expected to last at least four months, according to judicial sources, and should help bring out the truth and finally seal reconciliation in the country’s political arena.