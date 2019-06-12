B/Faso state media workers hold sit-in

Public media workers in Burkina Faso have responded to a call by the Autonomous Union of Communication and Culture Workers (SYNATIC) to stage a sit-in on Wednesday.The strike action held between 8am and 11am will continue on Thursday as media practitioners press for better living and working conditions.

As a consequence, the Burkinabe public media was adversely affected, especially the Burkina Broadcasting Television (RTB), which issued a statement saying it was unable to offer its listeners and viewers its usual programmes.

According to union officials, workers at RTB and the public daily Sidwaya are holding the sit-in to demand that the authorities implement the protocol signed with the government in December 2016.

The protocol in question should lead to the diligent transfer of these bodies to state-owned companies with all the personnel and their equipment and subsequent equipment for their efficient operation.

Speaking at a press conference last week in Ouagadougou, SYNATIC’s Secretary General, Siriki Dame, deplored what he called the government’s non-compliance with its own commitments and the lack of sincere dialogue on the part of state authorities.

Mr. Drame also claimed “Burkinabe public media workers are determined and await the adoption of the decrees of application of the laws passed in 2015, as well as the continuation of the process of mutation.”