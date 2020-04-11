B/Faso: Terrorism-fighting groups to receive CFA 200,000/month

In an effort to further motivate the volunteers recruited to back up the army in the fight against terrorist groups, the government of Burkina Faso has provided for the amount of 200,000 CFA francs per month for each group of missionary.The decree which was sent to APA Friday and jointly signed by two ministers (National Defense and the Economy) defines “financial and in-kind benefits” granted to the “Volunteers for the Defense of the Motherland” (VDP).

It turns out that each group of VDPs will receive financial support from the State to the tune of 200,000 CFA francs for their volunteer commitment.

The same document indicates that “in the event of an injury contracted during the conduct of his/her mission, the volunteer will benefit from healthcare by the State in public health facilities, under the responsibility of the commander of the military region.”

According to the ministerial decree, in the event of permanent invalidity following an injury as part of the execution of his mission, the volunteer benefits from “a fixed monthly premium of 25,000 CFA francs (…) for a non-renewable period of 5 years.”

It specifies that should the volunteer die,” the State will contribute up to 100,000 CFA francs” for his burial, and his/her eligible parties will receive “financial support from the State to the tune of one million CFA francs in a single payment ”.

It was during his address to the Nation on November 7, 2019, the day after a terrorist attack that left forty people dead in the east of the country, that the President of Faso, Roch Marc Christian Kabore had announced that he ordered the recruitment of defense volunteers in terrorism-prone areas. Subsequently, a law was passed on January 21 by the National Assembly.