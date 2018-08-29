Back Council sets school year rolling with back to school donations

The Buea Council has announced it will awards scholarships and donate school materials to students and pupils of the municipality to help them prepare for the new school year that kicks off on Monday.

In a communique signed by the Mayor of the Buea Council Patrick Ekema Esunge, the council will award scholarships to the needy and deserving students on Friday August 31 during a ceremony at the Council’s premises on Friday.

The ceremony to be presided at by the Governor of the Region Bernard Okalia Bilai will also see the Council provide didactic materials, farming tools, walking aids to physically challenged pupils and students from primary school to University level.

The new school year kicks off in Cameroon on September 3 with a cloud of uncertainty in the North West and South West regions following violent clashes between separatist fighters. Official sources say at least 50 schools have been burnt in both regions making it difficult for effective resumption of schools in some of the localities.